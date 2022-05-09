Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
