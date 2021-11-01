Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.