Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.