Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.