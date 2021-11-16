Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.