Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.