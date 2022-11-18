It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
