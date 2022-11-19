Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.