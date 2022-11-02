Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
