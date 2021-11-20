Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.