Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.