Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
