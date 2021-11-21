Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
