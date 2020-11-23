 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

