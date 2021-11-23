Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.