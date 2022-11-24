Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.