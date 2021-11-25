Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
