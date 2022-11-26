Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.