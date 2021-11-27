 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

