Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.