Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
