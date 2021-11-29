Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Beatrice. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.