Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
