Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.