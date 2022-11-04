The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a…