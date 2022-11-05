Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
