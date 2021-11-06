Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.