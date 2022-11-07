Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.