Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.