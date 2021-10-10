Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.