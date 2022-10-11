Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
