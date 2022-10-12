Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.