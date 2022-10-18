Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…