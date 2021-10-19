The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…