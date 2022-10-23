The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
