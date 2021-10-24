Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 9:55 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is …
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lookin…