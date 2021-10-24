Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 9:55 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.