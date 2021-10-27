Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.