Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
