Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”