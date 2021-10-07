Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.