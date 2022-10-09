Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.