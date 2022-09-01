Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
