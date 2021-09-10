Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…