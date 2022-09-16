The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. 65 degrees …
It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The are…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.