Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.