Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.