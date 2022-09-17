Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.