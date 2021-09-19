Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecas…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fair…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.