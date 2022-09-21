It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
