Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.