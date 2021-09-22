Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
