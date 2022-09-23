Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.